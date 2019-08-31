|
Gary Wayne Williford, Sr
Knoxville - Gary Wayne Williford, Sr, a native of Knoxville, passed away at his home on August 29 after fighting a prolonged battle with cancer. He was a Christian, loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Gary served in the U.S. Navy and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a Mason, a graduate and retiree from the University of Tennessee. He enjoyed camping, classic cars, NASCAR, UT sports, and most of all spending time with his family and friends. He was a hero and a friend, an example for us to follow.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents G.H. "Hobe" and Stella Williford. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Gail; son Gary Wayne, Jr.; daughters and sons-in-law Sherri and Jason Kelley, Crystal and John Williams. He was a beloved "Poppie" to the lights of his life Sean, Hannah, Haley, Hayden, Courtney and Conner. Also survived by his sister and brother-in-law Nancy and Tom Hatmaker, sister Edna Russell, brother Kenneth, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Fred and Josie Bell, brother-in-law David Bell, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Sandra and Tim Anderson, nieces and nephews, and many loving friends.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 1 from 2 - 4 pm at Click's Funeral Home, Farragut Chapel, 11915 Kingston Pk., with a funeral service to follow at 4 pm officiated by Andy Long. The graveside service will be held on Monday, September 2 at 10 am at Concord Masonic Cemetery, 11019 2nd Dr in Concord, with full military honors.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 31, 2019