Gaynor Baker Cox
1938 - 2020
Gaynor Baker Cox

Knoxville - Knoxville - Gaynor Baker Cox, age 82, was born May 27, 1938, and went to be with her Lord on August 21, 2020. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Gaynor graduated from East Knoxville High School in 1956, while attending high school she was a Top Hat and Majorette. Gaynor went on to become the CEO of the Cox's family household and the mother of her four-legged baby, Lexie.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Ella Mae Baker; son, Russell Allen Harrell; and in-laws, Robert and Ruby Cox.

She is survived by her wonderful husband of 51 years, Robert G. Cox; daughter Angela R. Caldwell (George); grandchildren, Richard A. Caldwell (Kim), Kendra R. Caldwell; and great grandson Duke Seals; first cousin, Beverly Davis (Bob). Special acknowledgements to Don and Barbara Campbell, Scott and Jody Campbell; and life-long friends, Jo Ann Burleson and Ida Tuggle.

In addition, the Cox's family wanted to extend many thanks to the team at Amedisys Hospice Home Health and their team of professional nurses.

Celebration of Life will be held on August 29, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 pm. Family will receive friends and family at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel, 6200 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919.

Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 25 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
