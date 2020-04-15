Services
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Dyer Cemetery
Luttrell, TN
View Map
Gearldean Collins Bailey

Gearldean Collins Bailey Obituary
Gearldean Collins Bailey

Luttrell - Gearldean Collins Bailey-age 64 of Luttrell passed away Tuesday afternoon, April 14, 2020 at her home. She attended Glory Bound Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents, Roscoe and Mossie (Vandergriff) Collins; brothers, Roy, Harley and Larry Collins; Robert Vandergriff; Jim Woods; Earl and Joe Collins; sisters, Thelma Woods and Laura Bailey.

Survivors: husband, Harold Bailey; three sons, Lee Bailey and wife, Debbie; Mark Bailey; Troy Bailey and wife, Brenda; five grandchildren, Troy Bailey, Noah Bailey, Tiffany Bailey and Blake, Tyler Bailey, Zaylee Bailey; two great-grandchildren, Braylen Houston and Kadien Foust. Brothers, Roger Collins, Roscoe "Cotton" Collins, Jr.; sister, Edna Perry. Several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

In keeping with social distancing directive, the body may be viewed 10 A.M. till 6 P.M. Thursday, April 16, 2020, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel. Graveside service 11 A.M. Friday, April 17, 2020, Dyer Cemetery, Luttrell, Rev. Chris Beeler, Rev. Rick Dalton officiating with music by The Valley Boys. Pallbearers: Troy Bailey, Blake Houston, Noah Bailey, Allen Collins, Rodney Collins, John Collins. Honorary Pallbearers: Chris Collins, Brady Anderson. Arrangement by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
