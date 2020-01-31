Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Geleh Ylva Massaquoi Obituary
Geleh Ylva Massaquoi

Geleh Ylva Massaquoi, age 58, passed away the morning of January 28, 2020 after a long illness. She is predeceased by her mother, Geleh Johnson Holmes; grandparents, Momolu and Rachel Massaquoi, Liberia, West Africa, and husband, Larry Russell Chaney.

She leaves to mourn her loss a large and loving family including devoted children, Sadia and Tonia Chaney;parents, Fritz Massaquoi and Fasia Massaquoi; granddaughter, Seyonia Chaney; stepchildren, Montaque Chaney and Taeesha (Rashid) Bailey; siblings, Charles Hoffman, Tobertha Jackson (Lamar), Denise Hoffman, Wokie Massaquoi-Wicks (Stephen), Ulrich Hoffman, Hans Massaquoi (Olive), Sando Holmes, Sr. (Antoinette), Zinnah Holmes- Massalay (Joseph), Gbanga Momo Holmes, Sr. (Gbelly), Patrick Holmes (Jumah), and Jumah Johnson (Morris), many neices, nephews, family members and friends around the world.

Family will receive friends, 3:00- 4:00 pm at St. James Episcopal Church, 1101 N. Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37917; celebration of life service, 4:00 pm. , Rev. John Mark Wiggers and Rev. R.J. Powell, Officiating.

Please send all flower and gifts to Jarnigan &Son Mortuary, 2823 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. Knoxville, TN 37914.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
