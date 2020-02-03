Services
Geleh Ylva Massaquoi-Chaney Obituary
Geleh Ylva Massaquoi-Chaney

Geleh Ylva Massaquoi-Chaney, age 58, passed away the morning of January 28, 2020, after a long illness.

The family will receive friends, 3:00- 4:00 pm Saturday, February 8, 2020 at St. James Episcopal Church, 1101 N. Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37917; a celebration of life service, 4:00 pm. , Rev. John Mark Wiggers and Rev. R.J. Powell, Officiating.

Please send all flowers and gifts to Jarnigan &Son Mortuary, 2823 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. Knoxville, TN 37914.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
