Gena Gequetta Jackson
Knoxville - Gena Gequetta Jackson, age 103, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2020, with her family by her side in Knoxville, TN. She was born on February 11, 1917, in Madisonville, TN to Samuel Leonard Henderson and Flora Holley Henderson. She was the third of fourteen children.
She always had strong faith and belief, and at an early age joined Good Hope Baptist Church (Madisonville, TN), where she was baptized in the Little Tennessee River. She would later join Mount Calvary Baptist Church (Knoxville, TN) in March 1936, where she remained a member until her death.
In 1933, she moved to Knoxville, TN to complete her schooling, at Austin High School, graduating in the first twelfth grade class ("Class of 1935"). While attending school, she met the love of her life, Jueroy Jackson and they were married on February 29,1936. To this union was born a son, Lee Jueroy Jackson, Jr.
Gena lived a full life as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, homemaker and expert tailor and seamstress. She worked for many years for Levi Strauss & Company, where she was employed as an expert seamstress.
She loved to cook, kept an immaculate house, was highly skilled in sewing, knitting and crocheting; enjoyed travel and weekly bowling with her bowling team. A country girl at heart, gardening was also a passion.
Most of all she loved her family and instilled in her son and grandchildren strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in their hearts.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Flora Henderson; loving husband Lee Jueroy Jackson, Sr.; sisters, Nellie Danahoo, Wilma Gaines and Jo-Ann Henderson; brothers Samuel, George, Foster, Frank, Marshall and Herbert Henderson. She is survived by her son, Lee (Ingrid) Jackson; grandson, Reginald Sanders; granddaughter, Charlotte Jackson Crutchfield; great-grandchildren, Maya and Amir Crutchfield; sisters Novella Caldwell and Magnolia Blair; and brother Harold Henderson.
Saturday, November 28, 2020, a public walkthrough from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 1807 Dandridge Avenue, Knoxville, TN. Social distancing and face coverings are required. Graveside service will follow at New Gray Cemetery, 2724 Western Avenue, Knoxville, TN with Reverend Leroy Franklin as the eulogist. A white dove release will conclude the service. Flowers may be delivered to the church the morning of the public walkthrough. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
.