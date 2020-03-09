|
|
Gene Allen Payne
Fountain City - GENE ALLEN PAYNE passed away on March 8, 2020. Born in Fountain City, Tennessee to Charles and Lucinda Payne, Gene was the last surviving member of the Payne family of seven sons and one daughter. He lived his entire life in the Fountain City community he loved. He was a member of Fountain City United Methodist Church. Gene attended Fountain City Grammar School, graduated from Central High School and the University of Tennessee. His degree from UT College of Business in the field of transportation led to his life's career. He served his country as First Lieutenant in the United States Army. He was East Tennessee Assistant Regional Director from the State Department of Industrial Development and for many years was a volunteer arbitrator for the Knoxville Better Business Bureau, where he was honored as Arbitrator of the Year.
Fountain City will remember Gene as a Little League baseball coach, volunteer with the Central High football program, and as an active participant in the political life of Knox County. He enjoyed many opportunities for world travel.
Gene is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jean Dobbins Payne, many cherished nieces and nephews, special sister-in-law Sharon Dobbins Johnson and husband Charlie Johnson, special friends Tom and Charlotte Schumpert, and special classmate Wendell Smith.
Interment and Celebration of Life service will be private. Friends may call at their convenience at Gentry Griffey Chapel. Memorials may be made in Gene's memory to the Scholarship Fund at Fountain City United Methodist Church, 212 Hotel Road, Knoxville, TN 37918 or by simply performing an act of kindness in his memory. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Payne family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2020