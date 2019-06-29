Services
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC
228 Main St.
Maynardville, TN 37807
(865) 992-5002
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Following Services
Interment
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Washington Pike Presbyterian Church Cemetery
Corryton, TN
Gene Autrey Ford Obituary
Gene Autrey Ford

Luttrell - Gene Autrey Ford - age 75 of Luttrell, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019. He was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church, Karns. Gene was a military veteran and a retired electrician, IBEW Local 760.

He is preceded in death by son, Robert Ford; father and mother, Kyle and Fannie Ford; brother, William Ford; sisters, Shirley Kirley and Gertrude Ford. Gene is survived by his wife, Gayle (Walters) Ford; stepchildren, Lisa (Eddie) Jones, and Tony (Carlie) Summers; grandchildren, Kyle, Aaron, Julia and Shelby Ford, Clint Jones, David and Haley Summers; great granddaughter, Josey Jones.

The family will receive friends Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral will follow with Reverend Jody Winstead officiating. Family and friends will meet at Trinity Funeral Home Monday, July 1, 2019 at 9:30 to go in procession to Washington Pike Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Corryton for an 11:00 a.m. interment service. Serving as pallbearers, Tony Summers, Clint Jones, David Summers, Eddie Jones, Tommy Walters and Mark Seymour; honorary pallbearers, Lynn Bowman, Wesley Walters, Kent Walters, Michael Bowman and Matthew Bowman. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, has the honor to serve the family of Gene Ford. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 29 to June 30, 2019
