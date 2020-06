Gene Autry LongmirePaint Rock - Gene Autry Longmire, age 74 of Paint Rock, went home to be with the Lord on June 5, 2020. Gene was preceded in death by wife, Patricia Murphy Longmire; Parents, Walter and Ola Lee Longmire; Sisters, Helen, Dorothy "Dot", Mary, LaVaughn; Brothers, Jim, Joe and Larry. He is survived by children, Tammy Melton, Rick Longmire, and Genie Longmire; Grandchildren, Jacob, Jackson, Rebekah and Kate Melton, Scott and Hunter Longmire; Sister, Kay Williams; Brothers, Jack and Ray Longmire; Gene is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.loudonfuneralhome.net . Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is serving the Longmire family.