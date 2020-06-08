Gene Autry Longmire
Paint Rock - Gene Autry Longmire, age 74 of Paint Rock, went home to be with the Lord on June 5, 2020. Gene was preceded in death by wife, Patricia Murphy Longmire; Parents, Walter and Ola Lee Longmire; Sisters, Helen, Dorothy "Dot", Mary, LaVaughn; Brothers, Jim, Joe and Larry. He is survived by children, Tammy Melton, Rick Longmire, and Genie Longmire; Grandchildren, Jacob, Jackson, Rebekah and Kate Melton, Scott and Hunter Longmire; Sister, Kay Williams; Brothers, Jack and Ray Longmire; Gene is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.loudonfuneralhome.net. Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is serving the Longmire family.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations
2048 Mulberry St
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 458-6441
