Gene Bull
Corryton - David Eugene Bull - age 82 of Corryton, TN passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020. Of the Baptist faith. Preceded in death by parents, Conley and Esther Bull; spouse, June Bull; brothers, J.C. Bull and Leon Bull; and special friend, Joyce Linkes. Survived by son, Ricky (Tina) Bull; grandchildren, Shawnee (Schyular) Branum; step-children, Todd Linkes, Katherine Bumgardner, and Melissa Nolan; brother, Larry (Leeann) Bull; sister-in-law, Betty Bull; brother and sisters of June Bull, Coy Vineyard, Lois Forster, Carolyn Campbell, and Sue Snavely; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet 10:45 AM Thursday at Mouth of Richland Cemetery for an 11:00 AM graveside service with Rev. Gary Satterfield officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com