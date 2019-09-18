|
|
Gene Hicks
Oak Ridge - Gene Roy Hicks of Oak Ridge often said "To have friends one must be friendly." He was both. He left this world for a better one Monday, September 16 at the age of 87. He was a Marine during the Korean War and was "always faithful" to the Corps, to his family, and to his community. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years Jewell Chappell Hicks, parents Basil and Grace Hicks, brother Howard Hicks, and sister Dorothy Humphreys. He is survived by daughter Angie Hicks Fincher (Joe) of Oak Ridge, son Mike Hicks (Janet) of Jefferson City, grandchildren Joshua Hicks (Melanie) of Jefferson City, Matthew Hicks (Nicki) of Dandridge, Gina Hensley (Adam) of Pace, Florida, Lisa McCune (Chris) of Lenoir City, great-grandchildren Graham Hicks, Grady Hicks, Pip Hicks, Mia Hicks, Topher Hicks, Lucas Hensley, Mila Hensley, and special friend Ruby Hicks. Special thanks to Carol Schappel and other staff at Professional Case Management. He retired from Oak Ridge National Laboratory after 35 years of service. He was a long-time member of Central Baptist Church, an avid genealogist, a true American patriot, a proud member of the Sons of the Revolution, and a man who didn't let anything slow him down.
Funeral services will be Thursday, September 19 at 7pm at Central Baptist Church, 130 Providence Road, Oak Ridge, TN 37830. Visitation will be 5-7pm prior to the service. Burial will be at 10am on Friday, September 20 at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens, 160 Edgemoor Road, Powell, TN 37849. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Central Baptist Caring Center in care of Central Baptist Church, Oak Ridge. This mission helps feed the hungry in the community. An on-line guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 18, 2019