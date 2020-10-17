1/1
Gene Lambert
Gene Lambert

Loudon - Johnny Eugene Lambert "Gene" - age 88 of Loudon passed away Friday, October 16, 2020, after a brief illness. Gene was a child of God and very strong in his faith. He retired from ORNL after 26 years of service; during his employment, he served as a vital member of a team working with NASA that designed equipment used during the Apollo missions. Gene was a 62-year member of the Masonic Lodge 204 F&AM, a Kerbella Shriner, and served as a charter member of the Tellico Reservoir Development Agency. One of Gene's greatest passions was being a servant for the City of Loudon. He served as Loudon City Mayor, Loudon City Councilman, and a director for the Loudon Utility Board for many years.

Gene had a great love for his family and for his community. He encouraged his children by example to work hard and stay close as a family. He will be deeply missed.

Gene is preceded in death by his parents, John Martin and Grace (Oliver) Lambert; wife of 54 years, Lodena (Glandon) Lambert; sister, Inez Hunt. Survivors include his devoted children, sons and daughters-in-law, Mike and Cheryl Lambert, Drs. David and Ruth Lambert; daughter and son-in-law, Annette and Brad Brown; grandchildren and spouses, Brittany and Ryan Schwenzer, Cari and Matt Smith, Jon Lambert and fiancé, Hailey Humphreys, Ellis Lambert, Brodie Brown and Kendall Brown; 4 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Services to honor and remember Gene will be held 7 PM Tuesday, October 20th in the McGill Click Chapel. Interment service 11 AM Wednesday in the Loudon County Memorial Gardens. Contributions in memory of Gene may be made to a fund set up by his family to continue his passion for service to the community of Loudon. Memorials may be made to the Gene Lambert Fund, P.O. Box 301, Loudon, TN 37774.

The family will receive friends 4-7 PM Tuesday prior to the service. The family requests that visitors wear masks and respect social distancing.

McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Highway 72 N, Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
McGill Click Funerals & Cremations
OCT
20
Service
07:00 PM
McGill Click Funerals & Cremations
OCT
21
Interment
11:00 AM
Loudon County Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
McGill Click Funerals & Cremations
1366 Highway 72 North
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 408-3001
