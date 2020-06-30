Rev. Gene Leamon
On Sunday, June 28, 2020, Reverend Howard Eugene "Gene" Leamon, age 83, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, met Jesus face to face and reunited with his beloved family and friends in Heaven.
Gene was born on May 6, 1937 in Knoxville, Tennessee to Clarence and Alta Settlemire Leamon. He married Glenna Brooks, his wife of 60 years, on August 21, 1959. Gene was a graduate of Carson Newman College and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. He served his Lord as an ordained minister for 50 years at churches in North Carolina and Tennessee. His longest pastorate was at Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church in Maryville, Tennessee where he and Glenna raised their three children and witnessed them all accept Jesus as their Lord and Savior.
Gene's ministry was defined by his love of youth and missions. Some of his happiest days were on mission trips with the young people of Mt. Lebanon. Gene's life passion was his family, and he loved participating in the lives of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was proud of his role as "GrandGene".
Gene was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Wanda Leamon Smith.
He is survived by his wife: his three children, Greg (Sandra) Leamon, Kelly (Tracy) Willingham, Doug (Suzanne) Leamon, and his sister, Caroline (Rodney) Nelson. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Ashley Leamon, Eric (Kristyn) Leamon, Trent (Laura) Willingham, Trevor (Julia) Willingham, Tyler Willingham, Wesley Leamon, Samantha Leamon, and great-grandchildren, Karis Leamon, Sawyer Willingham, and Isla Scout Willingham.
A graveside service will be held at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery in Knoxville, Tennessee on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with the Reverend Tim Tatum and the Reverend Mike Bundon officiating.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of Chattanooga and Gooden's Compassionate Care for their loving care and concern.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Point Church at Signal, 939 Ridgeway Avenue, Signal Mountain, TN 37377, or to a church or charity of your choice.
Arrangements are by the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory and Florist, 5401 Hwy. 153, Hixson, TN 37343.
Arrangements are by the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory and Florist, 5401 Hwy. 153, Hixson, TN 37343.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.