Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
7:00 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery
John Sevier Hwy.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gene Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gene M. "Jakie" Gray Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gene M. "Jakie" Gray Jr. Obituary
Gene M. "Jakie" Gray Jr., formerly of Knoxville, passed away peacefully at his home March 3, 2020 in Hollywood, Florida.

Gene was educated in the Knoxville City School System, he attended Greene Elementary, Vine Junior and Austin High Schools.

After completing high school, he served in the U. S. Navy and is a Veteran of the Vietnam War.

Preceded in death by, father, Gene M. Gray, Sr.; brothers, Larry, Gordon and Charles Gray Coleman.

Survivors, mother, Doris H. Gray Coleman; devoted companion, Shirley Williams, Florida; devoted brother, Arthur N. Gray, Knoxville; four stepchildren; five nephews; three nieces and long time friend, Margaret Scott; a host of cousins to include, Judy Cowan; and a host of devoted friends.

Family will receive friends, 6:00-7:00 p.m., Monday at Jarnigan's Chapel; funeral service, 7:00 p.m., Rev. Michael McNair, Officiating.

Interment, 2:00 p.m., Tuesday at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery ( John Sevier Hwy.)

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -