|
|
Gene M. "Jakie" Gray Jr., formerly of Knoxville, passed away peacefully at his home March 3, 2020 in Hollywood, Florida.
Gene was educated in the Knoxville City School System, he attended Greene Elementary, Vine Junior and Austin High Schools.
After completing high school, he served in the U. S. Navy and is a Veteran of the Vietnam War.
Preceded in death by, father, Gene M. Gray, Sr.; brothers, Larry, Gordon and Charles Gray Coleman.
Survivors, mother, Doris H. Gray Coleman; devoted companion, Shirley Williams, Florida; devoted brother, Arthur N. Gray, Knoxville; four stepchildren; five nephews; three nieces and long time friend, Margaret Scott; a host of cousins to include, Judy Cowan; and a host of devoted friends.
Family will receive friends, 6:00-7:00 p.m., Monday at Jarnigan's Chapel; funeral service, 7:00 p.m., Rev. Michael McNair, Officiating.
Interment, 2:00 p.m., Tuesday at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery ( John Sevier Hwy.)
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020