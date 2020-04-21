|
Gene M. Patton
Gene M. Patton, 73, of Maryville, TN went home to be with the Lord Saturday, April 18, 2020.
Gene was an actively involved member of Southside Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Malcolm M. Patton and Ida Nadine Patton; sister-in-law, Elaine Spencer Scott; and brother-in-law, William Strait.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Emily Dee Patton; daughters, Christie Patton VanGorder (Craig), Melissa Patton Costley, Pamela Patton Gibson (Tim), Emily Patton Hensley (Garry), Stephanie Lynn Fiske; 10 grandchildren; siblings, Vicki and Paul Bostwick, Anna Strait, David Scott, Carlene and Norman Glinski, Ken and Linda Harper; and an abundance of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Gene was born April 5, 1947 in Detroit, MI. He entered the Air Force in June 1967 and served as a Jet Engine Mechanic. Gene worked on the Flight Line in Vietnam during the Tet Offensive. On February 26, 1969 a sniper shot Gene with an AK-47 round in Bien Hoa, Vietnam. The round deflected off his helmet and down into his chest. He was seriously wounded in action and received the Purple Heart Metal. Gene received his Honorable Discharge in June, 1972.
Gene spent many years actively involved in the DAV, VFW, the East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard, and other Veteran organizations. He was the Chaplin for many Veteran organizations. Gene was selected as "Veteran of the Year" by the United Veterans of Blount County in 2011 and 2017.
Due to current circumstances and social distancing guidelines, services will be private. A private service will be held Thursday, April 23 at 4PM that will be live streamed on our "AFH Seymour" YouTube channel. The live stream will start at 3:50 PM and viewers can access this by our channel or by the direct live stream link we will be providing on our Facebook page 10 minutes prior to the start of the service. Arrangements will be held by Atchley's Funeral Home Seymour Chapel.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the East Tennessee Honor Guard (P.O. Box 22802 Knoxville, TN 37933)
Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020