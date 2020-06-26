Gene Moore
Knoxville - Ronald (Gene) Eugene Moore - age 85 of Knoxville went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 25, 2020. He was a member of French Broad United Methodist Church and Shekinah Masonic Lodge #524 F&AM. U.S. Army veteran and retired from Rohm and Haas. Gene was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed farming with his grandkids, watching the Atlanta Braves, and bluegrass music. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 47 years, Anna Jeanne Moore; parents, Henry Moore and Helen Moore Atkins; step father, Henry Atkins; brother, Harold "Moose" Moore; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Richard and Frances Shoppe; brother-in-law, Carl Webb; and nephews, Harold Richard, Jr. and Phillip Richard. Survived by son, Perry Moore and wife, Barbie; grandchildren, Natalie and Brady Moore; sister, Shirley Webb; sister-in-law, Peggy Moore; brother-in-law, Lewis Penland; nieces, Sonya French, Linda Shenk, Cathy Gerbic, Debbie Crumpton, and Gail Clark; nephews, Chris Moore, Lewis Penland, Jr. and Larry Penland; and many loved great nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the wonderful care staff at Trinity Hills. Family and friends will meet 10:45 AM Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Eastview Memorial Gardens for an 11:00 AM graveside service with Chaplain David Collins officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.