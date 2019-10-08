Services
Atchley Funeral Home
118 E Main St
Sevierville, TN 37862
(865) 453-2835
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Atchley Funeral Home
118 E Main St
Sevierville, TN 37862
Gene Peitso


1937 - 2019
Gene Peitso Obituary
Gene Peitso

Gatlinburg - Gene Leonard Peitso, age 81 of Gatlinburg, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 after being diagnosed with leukemia six months ago.

Born in Soudan, Minnesota, on November 14, 1937, Gene grew up in the Atlanta, Georgia area and was fortunate enough to call Gatlinburg his final earthly home.

Of Finnish heritage, Gene was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Roger K. Peitso.

Gene is survived by his wife A. Jann Peitso and daughters Erin Peitso and Teri Peitso-Holbrook, her husband Bill Holbrook, granddaughters, Haviland Holbrook, Chandler Holbrook, her husband Jason O. Gilbert and "chosen" granddaughter, Amber Veal. He is also survived by four sisters-in-law, a brother-in-law and many special nieces and nephews.

Gene served five years in the US Air Force and then graduated from Georgia State University with both a BBA and an MBA. He worked in international loss control and traveled throughout many countries but when asked about "what he did", he always responded with "just a shop keeper in the arts & crafts community".

He was a hiker in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and he and Jann logged over 700 miles within its boundaries. He was a grandfather who hiked and traveled miles with granddaughters. That took patience!

He proudly served as an Ambassador for the Gatlinburg Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Keep Sevier Beautiful committee and no job was too small to take on for the

Great Smoky Arts & Crafts Community and its members.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to

Mountain Hope Good Shepherd Clinic. MHGSC provides healthcare for those who cannot afford medical expense here in E. Tennessee. Address is MHGSC 312 Prince St. Sevierville, TN 37862

The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM, Sunday, October 13 at Atchley Funeral Home in Sevierville, Tennessee.

Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
