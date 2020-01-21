|
|
Gene "Albert" Shelton
Blaine - Gene "Albert" Shelton, age 74, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at his home in Blaine. He was loved by all and will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Roy and Mary Swayney, and Roscoe and Laura Shelton; father Eugene Shelton; brother Cledious Shelton, sister Charlotte Humphrey, and nephews Lee Wayne Shelton, and Jimmy Lynn Shelton.
Those left to cherish his memory are his mother Helen Shelton; brother Junior (Betty) Shelton, Wayne (Stella) Shelton, and Lynn Carroll (Patsy) Shelton; sisters Jewell (Bill) Range, and Sheila (Bob) Brannan; and a host of numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Smith-Reagan Funeral Home with funeral services to follow. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Indian Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Henry Greer will officiate the services.
Pallbearers will be Robbie Foster, Greg Chandler, Rob Brannan, Jeremy Tindell, Brian Shelton, and David Shelton.
Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, www.smithreaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020