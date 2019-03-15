|
Geneva "Ginger" Bessie (Murr) Ailor
Maynardville, TN
Geneva "Ginger" Bessie (Murr) Ailor, of Maynardville, passed from her earthly home to her new heavenly home on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the age of 69 years. Ginger was a dedicated member of Alder Springs Baptist Church. She taught grades 8-12 at Horace Maynard High School for 35 years. Ginger always put family and everyone else before herself and could cook the best pumpkin pie in the country. She was loved and will be missed by many. Praise the Lord we will see her again!
Ginger is preceded in death by her parents, Elmer "Bud" and Magelene Murr. She will be greatly missed by her husband of 45 years, Reverend Steve Ailor; daughter Angie Ailor Haggard and husband Brian Haggard; son, Stevie Lynn Ailor and his two children Cade and Addyson Ailor; the mother of her grandchildren, Rebecca Ailor; sisters, Connie (Gene) Frazer, Carolyn Murr and Sue Ottinger; several nieces and nephews; and numerous family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will follow with Reverend Jimmy Davison and Reverend Doug Munsey officiating. Family and friends will meet at 1:45 p.m., Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Trinity Funeral Home to go in procession to Monroe-Skaggs Cemetery for a 2:30 p.m.
interment service.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019