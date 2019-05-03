Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
View Map
Service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Greenwood cemetery
Geneva Etta Shipley Dunaway Obituary
Geneva Etta Shipley Dunaway

Crossville, TN

Geneva Etta Shipley Dunaway , age 94 passed away April 30, 2019. Preceded in death by husband William Lewis Dunaway Sr. and several brothers and sisters. Left to cherish her memory; sons, William "Bill" Louis Jr.(Ann) , Johnny Vonn (Margo), David Harold (Deborah), Robert Houston II (Jean); daughters, Marie Etta (Larry) Meadors , Catherine Darlene Noll;brother, Robert Shipley; sisters in law, Georgia Shipley, Jeanette Dunaway. 15 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews. The family would like to gratefully acknowledge the compassionate and loving care provided to"Granny" by Mike Denny and the entire staff at Wyndridge Nursing Home. Receiving of friends will be from 1 to 3 on Saturday, May 4th at Weaver Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 3 with Reverend Jesse Williams officiating. Celebration of life

reception will immediately follow. Family and friends will meet at 1pm on Sunday at Weavers to go in procession to Greenwood cemetery for interment. Brent Dunaway, Jason Dunaway, Jonathan Dunaway, Wesley Dunaway, Will Dunaway, and Jacob Dunaway will serve as pallbearers. You may express condolences online at weaverfuneralservices.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 3, 2019
