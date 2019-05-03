|
Geneva Etta Shipley Dunaway
Crossville, TN
Geneva Etta Shipley Dunaway , age 94 passed away April 30, 2019. Preceded in death by husband William Lewis Dunaway Sr. and several brothers and sisters. Left to cherish her memory; sons, William "Bill" Louis Jr.(Ann) , Johnny Vonn (Margo), David Harold (Deborah), Robert Houston II (Jean); daughters, Marie Etta (Larry) Meadors , Catherine Darlene Noll;brother, Robert Shipley; sisters in law, Georgia Shipley, Jeanette Dunaway. 15 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews. The family would like to gratefully acknowledge the compassionate and loving care provided to"Granny" by Mike Denny and the entire staff at Wyndridge Nursing Home. Receiving of friends will be from 1 to 3 on Saturday, May 4th at Weaver Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 3 with Reverend Jesse Williams officiating. Celebration of life
reception will immediately follow. Family and friends will meet at 1pm on Sunday at Weavers to go in procession to Greenwood cemetery for interment. Brent Dunaway, Jason Dunaway, Jonathan Dunaway, Wesley Dunaway, Will Dunaway, and Jacob Dunaway will serve as pallbearers. You may express condolences online at weaverfuneralservices.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 3, 2019