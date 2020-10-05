Geneva Hedrick
Knoxville - Geneva Hedrick, age 92 of Knoxville, passed away October 3, 2020. She attended Mars Hill and Carson Newman Colleges, then graduated from UT Knoxville in Elementary Education. She retired from Knoxville City Schools with 30 years of service.
Known for her generous and giving spirit, Geneva was recognized as one of "The Knoxville 200" in its 1991 Celebrate Knoxville Bicentennial Volunteer Recognition Program. She epitomized the adage "A friend in need is a friend indeed." Her faith sustained her and she was a charter and active member of Cumberland Baptist Church for over 50 years.
Preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, William Jerome Hedrick; son-in-law, Joe R. Kent; parents Edgar and Buena Hunter; siblings, Mildred Woody, Evelyn Pate and Ed Hunter. Survived by son, David (Connie) Hedrick; daughter, Rebecca Kent; grandchildren, Jessica and Tiffany; and great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, June and Jordan.
The family would like to thank the staff of Prosperity Pointe Assisted Living and Smoky Mountain Hospice for their love and care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to KARM or Alzheimer's Association
.
The family will have a private graveside service. An online guestbook is available at www.weaverfuneralservices.com
