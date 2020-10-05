1/1
Geneva Hedrick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geneva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geneva Hedrick

Knoxville - Geneva Hedrick, age 92 of Knoxville, passed away October 3, 2020. She attended Mars Hill and Carson Newman Colleges, then graduated from UT Knoxville in Elementary Education. She retired from Knoxville City Schools with 30 years of service.

Known for her generous and giving spirit, Geneva was recognized as one of "The Knoxville 200" in its 1991 Celebrate Knoxville Bicentennial Volunteer Recognition Program. She epitomized the adage "A friend in need is a friend indeed." Her faith sustained her and she was a charter and active member of Cumberland Baptist Church for over 50 years.

Preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, William Jerome Hedrick; son-in-law, Joe R. Kent; parents Edgar and Buena Hunter; siblings, Mildred Woody, Evelyn Pate and Ed Hunter. Survived by son, David (Connie) Hedrick; daughter, Rebecca Kent; grandchildren, Jessica and Tiffany; and great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, June and Jordan.

The family would like to thank the staff of Prosperity Pointe Assisted Living and Smoky Mountain Hospice for their love and care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to KARM or Alzheimer's Association.

The family will have a private graveside service. An online guestbook is available at www.weaverfuneralservices.com

Weaver Funeral Home

5815 Western Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37921




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 5 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
8655883868
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weaver Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 5, 2020
With deepest sympathy, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
The Staff of Weaver Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved