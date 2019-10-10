|
Geneva Mink Mullins
Strawberry Plains - Geneva Mink Mullins (Tommy) 90 of Strawberry Plains went to walk the street of gold with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday October 10, 2019. She was born October 25, 1928 to Loren and Nora Bell Dyer of Knoxville, TN. She is known as Mamaw Neva to her grand and great-grandchildren. Genevea was a life time member of John Sevier Baptist Church and an avid bowler at Fountain Lane Bowling Alley. She opened her home to many foster children. She was preceded in death by her first husband, John Huffman Mink and second husband, Ralph B. Mullins; infant daughter, Joyce Mink; brothers, Melvin, Raymond and William; sisters, Betty, Loretta and Imogene; grandson, John Beeler; son-in-law, Ray Stalsworth. Geneva is survived by 3 daughters and son-in-law, Judy Allen, Cindee Stalsworth and Marsha and Mike West.; 9 grandchildren, Allen, Robbie, Brian, Angie, Penney, Brandy, Mandy, Justin and Hannah; 14 great-grandchildren, Chris, Steven, Matthew, Kaitlin, Morgan, Ridge, Ryder,Burgundee, Rowan, Kelby, Wynter, Wylla, Freddy, Leona, and 4 great-great grandchildren; special friends, Rosie,Virginia and Fred. The family will receive friends Saturday October 12, 2019 from 12-2p.m. with service to follow at 2p.m. at McCarty Evergreen Funeral Home on Asheville Hwy. Family and friends will proceed to East View Cemetery for a 3p.m. interment. Flowers may be sent to McCarty Evergreem or in lieu of flowers dontaions can be made to https://isaiah117house.com (Sevier County) Condolences may be offered at www.mccartyevergreen.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019