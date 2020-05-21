|
Geneva Mitchell
Geneva Mitchell, 91, became the classiest angel in heaven on April 21, 2020. She was a medical technologist, attending grad school and medical technology school at UT Medical school in Memphis. She was a member of Phi Beta Pi honor society; President of Bradley County Medical Auxiliary; President of Cherokee Garden Club and a member of Broad Street United Methodist Church. She was a real estate agent with Bender Reality in Cleveland. After moving to Sherrill Hills in Knoxville, she picked up her bridge game again. She loved all of her friends there and playing bridge nightly. She was a doting mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She always found the good in people and certainly led by example, living a life that would make any Southern lady proud!
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam Ebert and Exer Wilson Crone; husband, Dr. Hays Mitchell; brother, Sam E. Crone; brother-in-law, Aubrey Gaskins; daughter, Joanie Johnson; and son-in-law, Nick Caruso.
She is survived by daughter, Cheryl Caruso Payne, and husband, John, of Berea, KY; son, Alan Hays Mitchell, and wife, Sara, of Knoxville; and grandchildren: Jessica Mitchell Hobby, her husband, Derick, and their children, Grace, Caleb, and Matthew, of Knoxville; Jacqueline Mitchell of Knoxville; and Jeremy Caruso of Cleveland. She is also survived by her sister, Thelma Gaskins, of Huntsville; sister-in-law, Myrt Crone, of Jackson; and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service was held at Sunset Memorial Gardens on April 24, 2020, with Reverend Debbie Stokes officiating, and a Celebration of Life service is planned for later at Sherrill Hills Retirement Resort in Knoxville.
In lieu of flowers, give someone a compliment today. Look for the best in others and cheer them on to be the best they can be. Then go play a game of bridge.
Fike-Randolph and Son Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 21 to May 24, 2020