Services
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 524-0331
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Bell's Campground Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Geneva Rippy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geneva Rippy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geneva Rippy Obituary
Geneva Rippy

Knoxville - Geneva June Rippy - age 91, of Knoxville, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at Shannondale Healthcare.

She was a member of North Knoxville Baptist Church and was preceded in death by her husband, James Douglas Rippy; and parents, William and Margaret Smith.

She is survived by her sisters, Betty Wallen of Knoxville, Peggy Stalets of Indianapolis, and Doris Little also of Indianapolis.

The family and friends will meet 10:45 a.m. Monday at Bell's Campground Cemetery for a graveside service and interment at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Kirby Ownby officiating.

Mrs. Rippy's guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geneva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -