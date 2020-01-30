|
Geneva Rippy
Knoxville - Geneva June Rippy - age 91, of Knoxville, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at Shannondale Healthcare.
She was a member of North Knoxville Baptist Church and was preceded in death by her husband, James Douglas Rippy; and parents, William and Margaret Smith.
She is survived by her sisters, Betty Wallen of Knoxville, Peggy Stalets of Indianapolis, and Doris Little also of Indianapolis.
The family and friends will meet 10:45 a.m. Monday at Bell's Campground Cemetery for a graveside service and interment at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Kirby Ownby officiating.
Mrs. Rippy's guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020