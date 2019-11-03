|
|
Geneva Ruth (Webber) Newman
Knoxville - Newman, Geneva Ruth (Webber), 94, passed away on November 2, 2019. She was a devoted Christian of the Baptist faith. After working in the merchandise pricing and distribution areas of Knox Department Store, she retired from Watson's Distribution Center. She was preceded in death by husband Curtis Newman, parents Clay and Jettie Webber, brothers Ray, Raymond, Carl and Alvin (Buddy) Webber. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Amedisys Hospice Workers for the wonderful care they gave Geneva. Special regards to Shelly, Shawna, Lorraine, Joan, Frank, and Cindy, along with many others. She is survived by her son and wife, Joe and Jo Newman, granddaughter and husband Stephanie and Shane Price, great granddaughter and husband Hunter and Chad Adcock, grandson, Dakota Price, sister-in-law and close friend, Ruby Webber and nephew, Al Webber. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm Monday, November 4, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Chaplain Frank Dudley officiating. Family and friends will gather at 10:45 am Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Lynnhurst Cemetery for an 11:00 am graveside service. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019