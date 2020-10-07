1/1
Geneva Rutherford
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geneva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geneva Rutherford

Clinton - Geneva Whitaker Rutherford, age 105, of Clinton died Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Morning Pointe of Clinton.

A resident of Clinton and member of St. Mark's Methodist Church since 1954. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Bessie Whitaker. She was a graduate of Tennessee Wesleyan College, 1935 and Lincoln Memorial University, 1937. She was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame at both colleges. She was a teacher of math at Clinton High School, retiring after 29 years. Geneva, was also a 50 year member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Charles Rutherford; sisters, Grace Barnett, Pearl McCamish, and Frankie Holloway; brother, William Whitaker.

She is survived by daughters, Joyce & Clint McClure of Merritt Island, FL, Helen Forrester & husband Danny of Powell; 5 grandchildren, Darin Craig, Misty Massengill, Sherry Sander, Ginger Ramsey, and Leigh Ann Warwick; 11 great grandchildren, Jordan, Chandler, Kendall, Sarah Bouldin, Lillian Smith, Aaron Sander, Mac Massengill, Victoria and Liam Ramsey, Ella and Ava Craig.

The family will receive friends 12:00-1:30 pm, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Geneva's funeral service will immediately follow in the chapel Rev. Michelle Brock officiating. Her graveside will follow at Woodhaven Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 252 N. Main Street, Clinton, TN 37716 or Caris Hospice, 10651 Coward Mill Road, 2nd Floor, Knoxville, TN 37931. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
12:00 - 01:30 PM
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Funeral service
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
(865) 457-2323
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Holley-Gamble Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved