Genevieve Castleman Williams Bartlett
Knoxville - Genevieve Castleman Williams Bartlett, beloved wife of B. Allan Bartlett, Sr., passed away peacefully on November 22, 2020, five days before her 88th birthday. A native of Greenville, SC, Genna earned a degree in elementary education from Furman University and taught school in both Orangeburg, SC and the Knoxville City School System. She and Allan spent their entire married life in Knoxville, where they raised their three sons and contributed actively to the life of the community. Genna's greatest joy was spending time with her family and many friends. She also enjoyed traveling, music, and beauty in every form, especially in nature. For her, God's presence seemed closest when she was in the mountains, at the beach, or among the flowers she could grow and arrange so beautifully.
Genna is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Allan; her sons Beecher Allan Bartlett, Jr., (Kim), Mike Bartlett (Colleen) of Knoxville, and Bill Bartlett (Linda), of Greenville SC; six grandchildren, Taylor Bartlett (Ellie), Matt Bartlett, Michael Bartlett, Jr. (Angela), Morgan Bartlett, Maria Bartlett, and Jae Bartlett. Also surviving are her brother Ray Williams, Jr. (Katherine) of Greenville, SC; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray Robinson Williams, Sr. and Genevieve Groom Williams; her sister Mary Williams Harper; sisters-in-law Martha Garrison Williams and Eleanor Bartlett Deal Smith; and brothers-in-law William A. Deal and Horace L. Harper Jr.
A memorial service for the family will be held at a later date. The family expresses their gratitude to the personnel at NHC-Farragut for their loving care in these recent years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Second Presbyterian Church of Knoxville, the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley, or a charity of one's choice
