Services
McGill Click Funerals & Cremations
1366 Highway 72 North
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 408-3001
Graveside service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM
Roberson Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Genzy James
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Genzy James

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Genzy James Obituary
Genzy James

Loudon - Genevieve Loveland (Rogers) James, "Genzy" age 63 of Loudon, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020. Genzy was born to the late Maj. General USAF (Ret) William Loveland and Dolores Genevieve (Stack) Rogers in Alexandria, VA. She was a 1974 graduate of Catholic High School in Knoxville. She met and married her husband Scott in 1985 and starting learning about life on the farm. She loved canning and preserving vegetables, growing tomatoes, green beans and okra. She learned to bake and loved following a recipe to the "T". A lover of animals, she especially enjoyed her kitties. She enjoyed collecting frog figurines and she liked to give them as gifts for others to place in their gardens. She was also a big M & M fan, collecting the figurines and enjoying the candies in bulk. She was most recently employed with Rite Aid of Loudon where she made some good friends and greeted all with a pleasant smile. In addition to her parents, Genzy is preceded in death by her brother, James Boyington Rogers. She is survived by her husband and partner of 34 years, Scott R. James, Loudon; sister, Molly McCartney and husband, David Smith, Tempe, AZ, brother, Jonathan and wife, Laurie Rogers, Birmingham, AL; brothers and sisters in-law, Mary Grace James, Janet Suedda James, Toby and Pat James, all of Loudon and David and Linda James, Houston, TX; numerous nieces and nephews also survive. Family and friends will gather for services honoring and remembering Genzy James 2:00 PM Sunday, January 26th graveside in the Roberson Cemetery with Mr. Toby James and Mr. David T. James officiating. Serving as pallbearers are John Watkins, Owen James, Bo James, Patrick Ingram, Randy Knight and David Johnson. Contribution in Genzy's memory may be made to in Memphis, TN at . McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N, Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Genzy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -