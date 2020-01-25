|
Genzy James
Loudon - Genevieve Loveland (Rogers) James, "Genzy" age 63 of Loudon, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020. Genzy was born to the late Maj. General USAF (Ret) William Loveland and Dolores Genevieve (Stack) Rogers in Alexandria, VA. She was a 1974 graduate of Catholic High School in Knoxville. She met and married her husband Scott in 1985 and starting learning about life on the farm. She loved canning and preserving vegetables, growing tomatoes, green beans and okra. She learned to bake and loved following a recipe to the "T". A lover of animals, she especially enjoyed her kitties. She enjoyed collecting frog figurines and she liked to give them as gifts for others to place in their gardens. She was also a big M & M fan, collecting the figurines and enjoying the candies in bulk. She was most recently employed with Rite Aid of Loudon where she made some good friends and greeted all with a pleasant smile. In addition to her parents, Genzy is preceded in death by her brother, James Boyington Rogers. She is survived by her husband and partner of 34 years, Scott R. James, Loudon; sister, Molly McCartney and husband, David Smith, Tempe, AZ, brother, Jonathan and wife, Laurie Rogers, Birmingham, AL; brothers and sisters in-law, Mary Grace James, Janet Suedda James, Toby and Pat James, all of Loudon and David and Linda James, Houston, TX; numerous nieces and nephews also survive. Family and friends will gather for services honoring and remembering Genzy James 2:00 PM Sunday, January 26th graveside in the Roberson Cemetery with Mr. Toby James and Mr. David T. James officiating. Serving as pallbearers are John Watkins, Owen James, Bo James, Patrick Ingram, Randy Knight and David Johnson. Contribution in Genzy's memory may be made to in Memphis, TN at . McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N, Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020