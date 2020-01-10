Services
Berry Highland West
9913 SHERRILL BLVD
Knoxville, TN 37932
(865) 693-9547
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Berry Highland West
9913 SHERRILL BLVD
Knoxville, TN 37932
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
8:00 PM
Berry Highland West
9913 SHERRILL BLVD
Knoxville, TN 37932
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Berry Highland West Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for George Appling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Appling

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Appling Obituary
George Appling

Knoxville - Appling, George Alonzo Jr., 80, went home to be with the Lord on January 9, 2020. Awaiting his arrival in heaven was his wife, Shirley; daughter Cheryl; father and mother, George and Lela Appling; brother and sisters and several other loved ones. Jr was a charter and faithful member of New Fellowship Baptist Church, where he served as chairman of Deacon Board. Left to await their reunion, son David (Susan) Appling, Deborah (John) Smith, Kristie (John) Ridenour, Rhonda (Gray) Williams and Missy (Shannon) Stone; brother in law Dean Maples; sisters in law Faye Reese and JoAnn Maples; 14 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Jr's family will receive friends on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 6-8pm at Berry Highland West funeral home, 9913 Sherrill Blvd, Knoxville TN 37932. His funeral will immediately follow in the chapel of Berry Highland West with Pastors Wayne Lay, Shannon Stone, and Chuck England officiating. Jr.'s graveside service and interment will be Tuesday, January14, 2020 at 11 am with full Military Honors at Berry Highland West Cemetery. Jr's grandsons will serve as Pallbearers. Online condolences may be left at www.BerryHighlandWest.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -