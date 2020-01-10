|
|
George Appling
Knoxville - Appling, George Alonzo Jr., 80, went home to be with the Lord on January 9, 2020. Awaiting his arrival in heaven was his wife, Shirley; daughter Cheryl; father and mother, George and Lela Appling; brother and sisters and several other loved ones. Jr was a charter and faithful member of New Fellowship Baptist Church, where he served as chairman of Deacon Board. Left to await their reunion, son David (Susan) Appling, Deborah (John) Smith, Kristie (John) Ridenour, Rhonda (Gray) Williams and Missy (Shannon) Stone; brother in law Dean Maples; sisters in law Faye Reese and JoAnn Maples; 14 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Jr's family will receive friends on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 6-8pm at Berry Highland West funeral home, 9913 Sherrill Blvd, Knoxville TN 37932. His funeral will immediately follow in the chapel of Berry Highland West with Pastors Wayne Lay, Shannon Stone, and Chuck England officiating. Jr.'s graveside service and interment will be Tuesday, January14, 2020 at 11 am with full Military Honors at Berry Highland West Cemetery. Jr's grandsons will serve as Pallbearers. Online condolences may be left at www.BerryHighlandWest.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020