George Burton Sampson
Knoxville - George Burton Sampson (Knoxville, TN)
January 19, 1962 - March 10, 2020
George Burton Sampson passed away March 10, 2020 in Knoxville. Born and raised in Knoxville, he was a graduate of Bearden High School and the University of Tennessee with a degree in business. During his college days as a Sigma Chi he fell in love with his future wife, Sheryl. They were lucky enough to spend nearly 33 years together in their earthly marriage as "Shirley and Biggs," and in the process somehow figured out a way to raise five children with a little sanity and a lot of love left over.
He was a proud reigning champion of the Thunder on the Gulf Fishing Tournament and creator of the world famous "G-burger Cheeseburger." He knew no one could ever discredit such accomplishments.
President of Cherokee Distributing Company, George Burton was invested in the happiness and success of each one of his employees across middle and east Tennessee. If you asked him what he loved about the beer business, he would tell you it was the people he worked with daily. The company has changed tremendously since his late father, George W. Sampson, founded it in 1958. With the expansion of brands, technology, and territory, his father's original commitment for Cherokee to always be at the forefront of both market and community leadership never lost its momentum thanks to GB's steadiness in moving forward. George's influence extended beyond the beer business, as his generosity flooded East Tennessee through his heart. His commitment to seeing our community's children excel was the driving force behind his contributions to groups like the Boys and Girls Club of East Tennessee among countless others. More importantly, his role as a loyal husband, father, brother and a friend provided some of the best memories and advice that will last a lifetime for those lucky enough to have known this gentle spirit.
GB is preceded in death by his wife Sheryl Mitchell Sampson, mother Nancy B. Sampson, father George W. Sampson, brother Steve E. Sampson, and sister Nell L. Sampson. He is survived by his children Lauren Brooks Sampson, George Burton Sampson, Jr., James Michael Sampson, Steven Mitchell Sampson, Kristen Margaret Sampson, as well as his sister Mary Ellen Brewington (Steve), his nieces & nephews, and father In-law James Donald Mitchell, Jr.
A service for GB will be held at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension (800 S. Northshore Drive) on Saturday, March 14th at 11:00 am followed by a private interment. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Sheryl "Shirley" Sampson Fund at the East Tennessee Foundation.
The East Tennessee Foundation, 520 W. Summit Hill Drive, Suite 1101, Knoxville, TN 37902; http://www.easttennesseefoundation.org
The family will celebrate George on Friday, March 13th at Cherokee Country Club (5138 Lyons View Pike, Knoxville TN 37919) from 5:00-7:00 pm.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020