George Calvin "Rusty" Wilhoit
Knoxville - George Calvin "Rusty" Wilhoit, age 93, of Knoxville, formerly of Greeneville, passed away Saturday morning, November 16, 2019.
Rusty Wilhoit was co-owner and operator of Dixie Cleaners for nearly 30 years with his late wife, Thelma Mae (Justis) Wilhoit, and was retired from the State of Tennessee for service as a Greeneville City Fireman and as Greene County Property Assessor for eight years.
During WWII Rusty trained state-side as an Aerial Gunner in bombers for Europe and then for the Pacific but luckily then served as a Corporal in the occupation of Europe delivering US Army mail to historical places including Nuremburg. He received the WWII Victory Medal, The WWII Victory Ribbon, US Army Occupation Medal (Germany) and the Good Conduct Medal. Good conduct mattered, and his sons came to know it.
Rusty was a lifetime member of Trinity United Methodist Church and its predecessor United Brethren Church. He loved the out of doors and instilled that love in his sons. He found dignity in sports, peace in church, and joy in hunting, camping and flying.
Survivors include his; two sons: Dr. George Mac Wilhoit and Allen Ray (Mary Anne) Wilhoit; sister: Dorothy Jane Wilhoit Weems, brother: Austin Ira Wilhoit, grandchildren: Dr. Richard Kyle Wilhoit, Dr. Michael Scott Wilhoit & Loren E. Wilhoit, Dr. Richard Matthew Crawford & Elisa Dee Wilhoit Crawford, Timothy Chad Wilhoit, Anna Shea Wilhoit Sacks & Dr. Benjamin Sacks, Megan Elizabeth Wilhoit, Thomas Allen Wilhoit, and Joseph Patrick Bryant Wilhoit; sixteen great-grandchildren: Harper, Cooper & Hudson Wilhoit, Emilia & Elle Crawford; Vivi, Josie Pearl, Will, & Oliver Sacks; Ashlyn, Kiersten, Rory & Luke Man; and Ella, Mary (Birdie), & Sully Wilhoit.
Rusty was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 69 years: Thelma Mae (Justis) Wilhoit; his parents: Gurnie Wallace Wilhoit and Pearl Biddle Wilhoit; brother: Wallace Eugene (Pete & Margaret) Wilhoit; great-grandson: Phillip Sheridan Wilhoit; brother-in-law L.R. (Joe, Doodle) Weems; and sister-in-law Helen Wheatley (Austin) Wilhoit.
The family will receive friends from 12 - 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 23rd, at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home with the funeral service following at 1 p.m. The Rev. Sarah Varnell will officiate. Interment will follow the service in Oak Grove Cemetery with the Greene County Honor Guard conveying military honors.
Pallbearers will be Richard Kyle Wilhoit, Thomas Allen Wilhoit, Michael Scott Wilhoit, Joseph Patrick Bryant Wilhoit, Timothy Chad Wilhoit, and Richard Matthew Crawford.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Dr. Benjamin Sacks, and nephews Wally, Don, Steve, Brett, and Charles Wilhoit and David Weems.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019