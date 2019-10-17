|
|
George Cremeans
Oak Ridge - George D. Cremeans, 83, of Oak Ridge, passed away at home on Wednesday, October 16th. Born July 20th, 1937 in Huntington, WV, he was a son of the late Francis Burgess Cremeans and George Dewey Cremeans. George was husband for 36 years to Charlie Cremeans. George was a veteran of the United States Air Force.
He was preceded in death by brothers Leo Kenneth Cremeans, James Matthew Cremeans and by sister Ella Mae LeGrand.
Also surviving are sons and daughters in law, Mitch and Lisa Cremeans, Mark and Anna Cremeans, daughter and son in law Stacy and Thom Shea, by his stepson Bob Walters and several nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
George was a retired nuclear engineer and spent many years working for Morrison Knudsen and Bechtel National. He began his career with nuclear energy while working at the shipyard in Newport News, Virginia. George was an avid reader and in particular loved reading about American history. George and his wife Charlie shared a love of horses and owned several of them throughout the years. He enjoyed shooting and was a member of the Oak Ridge Sportsman Association.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 4 - 6pm at Weatherford Mortuary. A memorial service will follow at 6pm with Pastor Ben Neal officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family for donations to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. tunnel2towers.org.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019