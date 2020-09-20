George Crippen
Knoxville - George William Crippen, age 82 of Knoxville, passed away September 18, 2020. He is preceded in death by daughter Sherry Crippen, brother Frank Crippen, father George Crippen, and mother Gertrude Crippen. Survived by wife Delores Crippen, daughters Stacy Crippen Hayes and Donna Kitts, son Shawn Carroll, granddaughter Emily Tolliver, and several greatgrandchildren. The family will receive friends at 4:00 PM on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Crippen residence. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
