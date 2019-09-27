|
George "Sonny" Davis, Jr.
Knoxville - George "Sonny" Davis, Jr. transitioned on to be with his Lord and Savior on September 21, 2019. George graduated Austin East High School, Class of 1985, where he played the drums in the band. After high school, he wed Joequetta Dumas. He was employed at Lambcon Ready Mix where he retired after years of dedicated service.
George attended New Salem Baptist Missionary Church where he served as Deacon and church drummer.
Preceded in death by his father, George, Sr. and sister, Sandra "San" Davis.
Survived by his wife, Joequetta Davis; sons, George (Desma) Davis, III and Jordan Davis; grandchildren, George Zachariah "Zach" Davis, Zofia "BeBe" Rhea Davis and Gabriel "Zee" Davis; mother, Rosella Davis; sisters, Mary Hardin, Evelyn (Cliff) Thomas, Gloria (Michael) Stevenson, Darlene (Greg) Freeman and Glinda Davis; a host of other family and friends.
Saturday, September 28, the family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with funeral to follow at Greater Warner Tabernacle A.M.E Zion Church, 3800 MLK Jr. Avenue. Pastor Sanford Miller, Sr., Eulogist. Interment will be Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at New Gray Cemetery where a white dove release will conclude the service. Flowers may be delivered to the church the day of the funeral. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 27, 2019