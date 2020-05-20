Resources
George E. Brown, II

George E. Brown II, age 78, was born November 12, 1941 and passed away on May 19, 2020. He is preceded in death by his father George E. Brown I and mother Mary Shell Brown. Son Joseph Steven Brown. Four sisters. George is survived by his children George E. Brown III, Cathy Fiorita, Nathan Brown, and Jennie McCrary. Twelve grandchildren. Eight great grandchildren. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Knox Area Rescue Ministries.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 20 to May 21, 2020
