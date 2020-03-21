|
George E. Robinson, Jr.
Harriman - Mr. George E. Robinson, Jr., age 67, of Harriman went to his eternal home in heaven on March 19, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was a member of Emory Heights Baptist Church. George's passions were his family and all things outdoor - hiking, biking, camping, fly fishing, photography. His love of animals led to a 37-year career with Lange Animal Hospital and treasured lifelong friendships.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2020