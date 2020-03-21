Services
Davis Funeral Home
715 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN 37748
(865) 882-2000
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt Oliver Cemetery
Knoxville, TN
View Map
George E. Robinson Jr.

George E. Robinson Jr. Obituary
Mr. George E. Robinson, Jr., age 67, of Harriman went to his eternal home in heaven on March 19, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was a member of Emory Heights Baptist Church. George's passions were his family and all things outdoor - hiking, biking, camping, fly fishing, photography. His love of animals led to a 37-year career with Lange Animal Hospital and treasured lifelong friendships.

He is preceded in death by his parents: George E. Robinson, Sr. & Marjorie Joyce Robinson.

He is survived by his wife: Amy Robinson. One daughter and son-in-law: Shannon & Brian Butler. Grandson and namesake: George 'Elijah' Butler. Granddaughter: Hadley "Hot Rod" Butler and other loved family and cherished friends.The family will meet Wednesday March 24, 2020 at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Knoxville for a graveside service with Bro. Wayne Nelson officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Friends of the Smokies, PO Box 1660 Kodak, TN 37764-7660 or at www.friendsofthesmokies.org

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Robinson family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2020
