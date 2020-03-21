|
Mr. George E. Robinson, Jr., age 67, of Harriman went to his eternal home in heaven on March 19, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was a member of Emory Heights Baptist Church. George's passions were his family and all things outdoor - hiking, biking, camping, fly fishing, photography. His love of animals led to a 37-year career with Lange Animal Hospital and treasured lifelong friendships.
He is preceded in death by his parents: George E. Robinson, Sr. & Marjorie Joyce Robinson.
He is survived by his wife: Amy Robinson. One daughter and son-in-law: Shannon & Brian Butler. Grandson and namesake: George 'Elijah' Butler. Granddaughter: Hadley "Hot Rod" Butler and other loved family and cherished friends.The family will meet Wednesday March 24, 2020 at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Knoxville for a graveside service with Bro. Wayne Nelson officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Friends of the Smokies, PO Box 1660 Kodak, TN 37764-7660 or at www.friendsofthesmokies.org
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Robinson family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2020