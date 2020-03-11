|
George E. "Jake" Waters
Lenoir City - George E. "Jake" Waters - age 80 of Lenoir City passed away March 10, 2020. Jake was a member of the Army National Guard. He retired from Yale Security in Lenoir City after 40 years of service. Jake was a member of Old Time Gospel Baptist Church. He loved car racing and working on cars. Jake loved his grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Cora Waters. Survived by his wife of 55 years. Marie Krouse Waters; son and daughter-in-law, Junior and Missy Waters; grandsons, Brody Waters, Gabriel Waters and Cameron Bordon; sisters, Hilda Stiles, Margaret Watkins and Patricia Goble; many nieces, nephews and special friends. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 13th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Junior Ward officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 Saturday morning and proceed to the Reagan Cemetery in Loudon for graveside services at 11 a.m. Serving as pallbearers: Junior Waters, Brody Waters, Gabriel Waters, Quinton Gryder, Patrick Watkins, Cameron Borden, Adam Hembree, and Jonathan Hembree. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020