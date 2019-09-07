|
George Ella Rogers
Knoxville - George Ella Rogers age 90, of Corryton, passed away 6:40 a.m. Monday, September 02, 2019 at Beverly Park Place Health and Rehab. She attended Clapps Chapel United Methodist Church for many years and was a member of the Corryton O.E.S. #337 for over 50 years. Daughter of the late Calvin and Martha Thomas Wolfenbarger, Sr. Preceded in death by parents, husband, Carl E. Rogers, infant brother, Calvin Wolfenbarger, Jr., brother, J. C. Wolfenbarger and nephew, Dennis Wolfenbarger. Survivors; Son, Ronald (Lisa) Rogers; Daughter, Carol (David) Madgett. Grandchildren: Taylor (Sabrina) Pinkston, Brett Rogers and Ally Rogers. Sister in law; Hope Wolfenbarger. Nephews; Mike (Dianne) Wolfenbarger, Bill (Dr. Suzanne) Wolfenbarger, Steve (Angel) Wolfenbarger. 3 Great nieces; Kim, Kelley and Bridgette, 2 great nephews; Drew and Blake Wolfenbarger. Special friends; Wanda Anderson and Blake (Brittaney) Thompson. The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Clapps Chapel United Methodist Church 7420 Clapps Chapel Road Corryton followed by a 3:00 p.m. graveside service and interment at Clapps Chapel Cemetery Rev. Dr. Joshua Felton, Rev. Richie Beeler and Elder Clyde Abbott officiating. Memorials may be made to Clapps Chapel Choir Music Fund or Clapps Chapel Cemetery Fund c/o Clapps Chapel United Methodist Church 7420 Clapps Chapel Road Corryton, Tennessee 37721. Condolences maybe left at www.mynattfh.com.
