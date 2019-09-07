Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Clapps Chapel United Methodist Church
7420 Clapps Chapel Road
Corryton, TN
View Map
Graveside service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Clapps Chapel Cemetery
Interment
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Clapps Chapel Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for George Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Ella Rogers


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Ella Rogers Obituary
George Ella Rogers

Knoxville - George Ella Rogers age 90, of Corryton, passed away 6:40 a.m. Monday, September 02, 2019 at Beverly Park Place Health and Rehab. She attended Clapps Chapel United Methodist Church for many years and was a member of the Corryton O.E.S. #337 for over 50 years. Daughter of the late Calvin and Martha Thomas Wolfenbarger, Sr. Preceded in death by parents, husband, Carl E. Rogers, infant brother, Calvin Wolfenbarger, Jr., brother, J. C. Wolfenbarger and nephew, Dennis Wolfenbarger. Survivors; Son, Ronald (Lisa) Rogers; Daughter, Carol (David) Madgett. Grandchildren: Taylor (Sabrina) Pinkston, Brett Rogers and Ally Rogers. Sister in law; Hope Wolfenbarger. Nephews; Mike (Dianne) Wolfenbarger, Bill (Dr. Suzanne) Wolfenbarger, Steve (Angel) Wolfenbarger. 3 Great nieces; Kim, Kelley and Bridgette, 2 great nephews; Drew and Blake Wolfenbarger. Special friends; Wanda Anderson and Blake (Brittaney) Thompson. The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Clapps Chapel United Methodist Church 7420 Clapps Chapel Road Corryton followed by a 3:00 p.m. graveside service and interment at Clapps Chapel Cemetery Rev. Dr. Joshua Felton, Rev. Richie Beeler and Elder Clyde Abbott officiating. Memorials may be made to Clapps Chapel Choir Music Fund or Clapps Chapel Cemetery Fund c/o Clapps Chapel United Methodist Church 7420 Clapps Chapel Road Corryton, Tennessee 37721. Condolences maybe left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now