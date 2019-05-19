Services
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
View Map
Service
Monday, May 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
George Eugene Byrd Obituary
George Eugene Byrd

Kingston, TN

George Eugene Byrd 89 of Kingston passed away Thursday May 16, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center. He was a member of Marble City Baptist Church and retired with 30 years at Y-12 in Oak Ridge. George was a 32nd degree Mason and Past Master and enjoyed being a Shrine Clown. He was preceded in death by first wife, Evelyn Guettner Byrd and second wife, Jean T. Byrd; sister, Mary Shown; brothers, James, Charles, Vernon Byrd, James, John, Tom, Jack, Richard and Bob Rutherford; George is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Philip Kosier; grandchildren, Felitha and Philip Jr; sister, Dorothy and spouse. Several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Monday May 20, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Berry Funeral Home 3704 Chapman Hwy, service will follow at 7:00 with Pastor Dennis Blazier officiating. Family and friends will meet Tuesday May 21. 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery for a 3:00 p.m. graveside service. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 19 to May 20, 2019
