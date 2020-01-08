Services
George Flack Iii Obituary
George Flack III

George (Scrappy) Herbert Flack III gained his heavenly wings on Dec. 31, 2019 at his residence. The family will receive friends Fri. Jan 10, 2020 from 11-12 noon with The Celebration of Life to follow at Noon at the Cherry St. Church of God where the Elder Eric Satterfield is Pastor and The Bishop Zach Flack Sr. Eulogist. The final resting place will be at High Top Cemetery in Strawberry Plains, TN immediately following the Celebration with a dove release to conclude. Arrangements lovingly made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
