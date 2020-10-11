1/1
George Harvey Lambert
George Harvey Lambert

Knoxville - George Harvey Lambert 64, of Knoxville TN passed away on October 10, 2020 with his loving family by his side. George proudly served his country in the Marine Corp. for eleven years, and was a Vietnam war Veteran. He was a lifelong member of Galilee Baptist Church of Knoxville. He was a loving father, step-father, grandfather, brother and friend.

George had waiting for him at the gates of Eternity with open arms his; parents Bud and Virgie Lambert; sister, "Tinker" Lambert; son, Shawn Lambert.

He leaves behind to carry on his legacy of love his loving and dedicated wife, Beverly Kay Lambert; daughters, Marcia Lambert, Jennifer (Calvin) Collins; brothers, Tommy Lambert, Wesley (Jeff) Lambert; sisters, Dora (George) Lashomb, Pat (Bruce) Newhouse; step-daughter, Dawn (Don) Conley; step-son, Raymond (Jenny) Beckholt. George also leaves behind seven grandchildren and two Great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of life will be held to honor the memory of George on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 6:00pm at Galilee Baptist Church, 8622 Pickens Gap Rd., Knoxville, TN 37920. In lieu of flowers George would love if you made a donation in his name to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka Kansas 66675.

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
