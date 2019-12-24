|
|
George Henry Wehrmaker IV
Knoxville - George Henry Wehrmaker IV, age 25, of Johnson City, previously of Powell, was reunited with his mother on Sunday, December 22, 2019. George graduated from Powell High School Class of 2012 and obtained his Bachelor's Degree from ETSU. To know George was to love him. He was kind, compassionate, considerate, and had a way with children. He will be deeply missed by all of those left behind. George was in preceded in death by his mother, Linda S. Wehrmaker. He is survived by his father, George H. Wehrmaker III and wife Venesa; sister, Alex; brothers, Brandon and Korbin; grandparents, George and Sue Wehrmaker; Carolyn McGaha; Marge Paanenen; aunts and uncles, Brent and Denel, Chad and Jen, Rick and Pat, Lonna, Stacy; several cousins; special friend, Lyndsay Rauch; his dog, Sid; and many other close friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel from 12:00 - 2:00 pm with a Funeral Service to follow. Interment will immediately follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rotary Foundation, C/O Bearden, P.O. Box 10457 Knoxville, TN 37939. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 24 to Dec. 27, 2019