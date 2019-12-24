Services
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Wehrmaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Henry Wehrmaker Iv

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Henry Wehrmaker Iv Obituary
George Henry Wehrmaker IV

Knoxville - George Henry Wehrmaker IV, age 25, of Johnson City, previously of Powell, was reunited with his mother on Sunday, December 22, 2019. George graduated from Powell High School Class of 2012 and obtained his Bachelor's Degree from ETSU. To know George was to love him. He was kind, compassionate, considerate, and had a way with children. He will be deeply missed by all of those left behind. George was in preceded in death by his mother, Linda S. Wehrmaker. He is survived by his father, George H. Wehrmaker III and wife Venesa; sister, Alex; brothers, Brandon and Korbin; grandparents, George and Sue Wehrmaker; Carolyn McGaha; Marge Paanenen; aunts and uncles, Brent and Denel, Chad and Jen, Rick and Pat, Lonna, Stacy; several cousins; special friend, Lyndsay Rauch; his dog, Sid; and many other close friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel from 12:00 - 2:00 pm with a Funeral Service to follow. Interment will immediately follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rotary Foundation, C/O Bearden, P.O. Box 10457 Knoxville, TN 37939. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 24 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -