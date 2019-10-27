Services
George Hooks Obituary
Knoxville - George Hooks, age 89, passed away October 25, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Beulah Elizabeth Hooks.

Survivors include children Diane Horstman and husband Bill, Sandy Delongchamp and husband Mike, Brenda Bair and husband Rob, Gail Hooks, and Randy Hooks and wife Stacey, grandchildren Derek, Jeff, Alex, Kelly, Kristin, Danielle, Matt, Amanda, Eric, and Daniel, and 18 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm Tuesday at Mynatt funeral home Halls Chapel with funeral service to follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Ben Neil officiating. Family and friends will meet 12:45 pm Wednesday at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery for burial at 1:00 pm.

Online condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
