George J. Herbold Jr.
Knoxville, TN
George J. Herbold Jr. passed away peacefully, on February 19, 2019. Born August 10, 1932 in Lawrence Michigan, George grew up in Chicago, Illinois,
calling the "Windy City" his hometown. George proudly served his country in the Air Force, during the Korean War. In 1954, he married Arlene Stahl. They had four children and were blessed with 57 years of
marriage. George was employed with Underwriters Laboratories for 50 years, during which he relocated to Knoxville, TN. Upon retirement, Arlene made sure George kept busy volunteering at local hospitals. He could often be found in the critical care
waiting rooms of Park West and Tennova West Hospitals, encouraging families during their darkest times. In addition to being a great father, George was a loving grandfather, and great-grandfather. Those who knew George were charmed by his uplifting spirit, hearty laugh, and comforting hugs. George was preceded in death by wife Arlene; parents George and Elsie; brothers Robert and Richard; sisters Shirley (Geiger) and Vivian (Konkel); grandson Austin. He is survived by son George and Mary Herbold III; grandchildren Anthony and Shauna Herbold, great grandsons Austin and Rowan of Highlands Ranch, CO; Elliott and Alexa Herbold, great granddaughter Isabelle of Nashville TN; daughter Carol Herbold; son Jeff Herbold; daughter Cheryl Herbold; furry grandchildren Sophie, Harper, and Maverick; several nieces, nephews, and numerous friends. Family will receive friends from 4-7 pm Friday, March 1, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church, 9076 Middlebrook Pike Knoxville, TN 37923. A Celebration of Life service follows at 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Prayer Shawl Ministry at Grace Lutheran Church or Smokey Mountain Service Dogs, who provide service dogs to veterans, 110 Tooweka Circle Loudon, TN 37774. Condolences may be left at www.BerryHighlandWest.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019