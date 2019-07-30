Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
7:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Harb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George John Harb

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George John Harb Obituary
George John Harb

Knoxville - George John Harb, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the age of 81. George was born in Ramallah, Jordan to John and Miryam Harb. George is survived by his wife of 58 years, Peggy; daughter Angelia Justice and husband JJ; son Greg Harb and wife Lia; grandchildren Erica, Natalie, Cassidy, Nathan, Alex, and Sheltie Pup Rio, and several brothers and sister. George was a loving Husband, father, and grandfather. George became a Christian at a young age when a missionary in Ramallah led him to Christ, then baptized him in the Jordan River. George was brought to American at the age of 17 by his brother and sister-in-law Joe and Yasmine. George was an avid and passionate fan of UT Football and the Lady Vols Basket Ball. In accordance with George's wishes, He will have a Celebration of Life service 7:00 pm Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL with Rev. Dr. Alan Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Pat Summit Foundation, 520 W. Summit Drive, Suite 1101, Knoxville, TN 37902. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 30 to July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now