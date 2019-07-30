|
George John Harb
Knoxville - George John Harb, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the age of 81. George was born in Ramallah, Jordan to John and Miryam Harb. George is survived by his wife of 58 years, Peggy; daughter Angelia Justice and husband JJ; son Greg Harb and wife Lia; grandchildren Erica, Natalie, Cassidy, Nathan, Alex, and Sheltie Pup Rio, and several brothers and sister. George was a loving Husband, father, and grandfather. George became a Christian at a young age when a missionary in Ramallah led him to Christ, then baptized him in the Jordan River. George was brought to American at the age of 17 by his brother and sister-in-law Joe and Yasmine. George was an avid and passionate fan of UT Football and the Lady Vols Basket Ball. In accordance with George's wishes, He will have a Celebration of Life service 7:00 pm Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL with Rev. Dr. Alan Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Pat Summit Foundation, 520 W. Summit Drive, Suite 1101, Knoxville, TN 37902. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
