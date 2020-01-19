|
George Jollay Eckel
Powell - George Jollay Eckel, AKA, "Prince George" age 89 of Powell, passed away peacefully, January 16, 2020. George was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired from the Knoxville News Sentinel after 55 years of service and worked as a floor guard at Governor's Skating Rink in Powell. He loved doing woodwork and selling his creations at the flea market, trying on new hats for his loving daughter, and spending time with his friend Trula and other friends at Louie's Restaurant. Preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Reolla Eckel; loving wife of 55 years, Merle Eckel. Survived by his loving daughter, Terri Ann Eckel; loving son, James Allen Everett; extended family, Pam and Todd Ensor, Melissa and Rodney Barnes, Lagonda Widner, Cindy Hughes, Cathy and Cindy Hsu, Dr. Katan Hira; nurse, Mindy Lundsford, Dr. Shane and Michelle Presson, Dr. Clifford Q . Johnson and Brandi Breeden, Dr. Mitchell Weiss, several nieces and nephews and many more friends. Visitation will be held at Weaver's Chapel Wednesday from 5:00-7:00 pm with service to follow. Family and friends will meet Thursday at 12:45 pm at New Gray Cemetery for a 1:00 pm interment. www.weaverfuneralservices.com
