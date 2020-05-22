|
George L. Buchanan
Knoxville - George L Buchanan, age 96, was ushered into his eternal home on Friday morning, May 22, 2020. George was born and raised in Estatoe, North Carolina. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the Air Force in the fall of 1942. George was called into active duty in February 1943, where he flew 18 missions as a B-24 Bomber Pilot. He achieved the rank of Captain. After returning home from the war, he graduated from Georgia Tech with a degree in Civil Engineering. Following graduation, George moved to Knoxville to begin his 39 year career with TVA as a civil engineer where he was the Branch Chief of the Civil Engineering Department. He met and married Jane Hill Buchanan in October 1954. George and Jane had three children. Jane passed away in 1972 and George married Lela Cochrum in 1987. He loved his Lord and he loved Mt. Olive Baptist Church where he faithfully served for 63 years. George was preceded in death by parents, Clifton and Thelma Buchanan; sister, Gladys Houston; wives, Jane Buchanan and Lela Buchanan; and son, Jim Buchanan. Survived by daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia (Danny) Georges; daughter-in-law, Kim Buchanan; son and daughter-in-law, Danny (Angela) Buchanan; grandchildren, David (Ginger) Georges, Philip (Stacy) Georges, Jonathan (Amanda) Buchanan, Katie (Hunter) Beal, Lucas (Dee) Buchanan, Amanda (Patrick) Tiller, Allison (Chad) Bell, Amber (Quinton) Lowry; and he was blessed with 19 great grandchildren. Also survived by his stepchildren; Jennifer (Mike) Shepherd, Mark (Janet) Cochrum, Leslie (Don) Cook and their children, grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Due to the Phase II COVID-19 Pandemic restrictions put in place by the Knox County Health Department, the family is having on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, a Call at Convenience and invites friends to come by Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 2500 Maryville Pike Knoxville, TN 37920, between the hours of 9:00 am to 12:30 pm, to pay your respects. A private family funeral service will be held at Mt. Olive Baptist Church at 1:30 pm with Rev. Danny Georges and Rev. Kirby Ownby officiating. Following the funeral service, a private interment service will be held at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Full Military Honors will be provided by East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Both the funeral and interment services will be streamed live on the Berry Funeral Home Facebook page. The family invites you to share memories of George on the Berry Funeral Home website www.berrryfuneralhome.com
