George Lawrence Rogers, Jr
Knoxville, TN
GEORGE LAWRENCE ROGERS, JR - 97 passed away, Sunday morning, February 17th, 2019, at NHC Farragut. He was a long-time member of 2nd Presbyterian Church, Knoxville. George was born in Jasper, TN on October 1, 1921, the son of Lawrence and Lillie Graham Rogers. He attended college at Tennessee Polytechnic Institute in Cookeville, until drafted after his Freshman year and served in the US Army Corps of Engineers starting on June 2, 1945. Later he attended the University of Tennessee on the G.I. Bill, where he met his wife, Rachel Jane Cox. He worked as an Electrical Engineer in the Lighting Design Division of TVA. His avocation included drawing house plans and construction of several homes. He was also a member of the Free Masons at Bright No. 557. After retirement his days were filled with gardening, wood working and enjoying his family, grandchildren and travel. His specialties were crafting bird houses and giving them as gifts to his family/friends. He loved being around nature and watching nature documentaries. His life was rich with love and concern for his children and grandchildren and he was a faithful husband, to the end. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Olan Alexander Rogers. He is survived: by his wife of 70 years and 4 children; Deborah Mays (Memphis), George (Larry) Rogers III, Melissa Rogers Peters, Wesley Graham Roger, 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. The family extends heartfelt thanks to the staff, aides, nurses and caretakers of NHC for their support and loving care over the past year. Funeral services are Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Click Funeral Home - Farragut. Visitation will be from 1 to 2:30, service at 2:30 followed by burial at Pleasant Forest Cemetery, Farragut TN. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Habitat for Humanity or the in memory of the deceased.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 21, 2019