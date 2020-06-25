George Lee
George Lee

Corryton - George Robert "Stump" Lee - age 84 of Corryton passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020. Veteran of the U.S. Army. Retired from ASARCO after 30 years of service. Preceded in death by parents, Benjamin and Georgia Lee; daughter-in-law, Pamela Stanifer; sister, Mary (George) Wiles; and brothers, Ben Jr. (Bonnie) Lee and Ralph Lee. Survived by children, Marty (Cheryl) Stanifer and Michael (Leigh) Stanifer; brothers, Cecil (Betty) Lee and Gary (Norma) Lee; brothers and sisters-in-law, Elwood (Ruth) Keck, Walter (Lois) Waggoner, Bill (Eda) Troutt, Roy (Joan) Troutt, and James (Nancy) Troutt; grandchildren, Brian Stanifer, Amy Stanifer, Mark Stanifer, Daniel (Casey) Stanifer; step-grandchildren, Cody Jerger, Cory Jerger; great grandchildren, Polly Ann and Lilith Marie; and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet 10:45 AM Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Eastview Memorial Gardens for an 11:00 AM graveside service with Rev. Mike Lee officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
